The Alabama football team picked up a huge commitment on Early Signing Day as four-star wide receiver Derek Meadows flipped his commitment from LSU to the Crimson Tide. There were numerous schools hoping to flip Meadows as Michigan was a team to watch as well, but he decided to go with Alabama. This is a huge get for head coach Kalen DeBoer, and his 2025 recruiting class is looking good.

“BREAKING: Four-Star WR Derek Meadows has Flipped his Commitment from LSU to Alabama!” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’6 205 WR from Las Vegas, NV had been Committed to the Tigers since July He joins Alabama’s Top 3 Class in the On3 ‘25 Team Rankings.”

Derek Meadows is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #46 player in the 2025 class, the #7 WR and the top player in the state of Nevada. Meadows currently attends Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is a big addition to this Alabama football recruiting class.

“Meadows is a jumbo receiver and one of the more intriguing players in the ’25 class,” 247 Sports' Greg Biggins said in his scouting report for Meadows. “He has a rare combination of size, athleticism and body control and is only scratching the surface of how good we think he can be. At 6-6, 200 pounds and an 80” wingspan, he’s a matchup nightmare for smaller defensive backs and should be an immediate red zone threat. He can run as well and is one of the region’s top track athletes although a hamstring injury has limited him this Spring.”

Meadows is not only a star on the football field, but also in track. His athleticism is off the charts and he should be a terrific player for the Crimson Tide.

“He was the Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year as a sophomore and is one of the region’s top hurdlers,” The scouting report continued. “He has a big frame and it wouldn’t shock us if he eventually grows in to a pass catching tight end who would be lethal working against linebackers and safeties down the middle of the field. Saying that, he has a receiver skill set and we’ve seen him dominate on the 7v7 circuit with his length, jump ball skills and ability to catch the ball through contact. His upside is extremely high and with continued development, there’s no question he has the potential to play on Sunday’s for a very long time.”

Year one for Kalen DeBoer with the Alabama football team hasn't exactly gone to play as the Crimson Tide are currently 9-3. However, it is looking like Alabama will end up making the College Football Playoff, and they will also have one of the best recruiting classes in the country. Those are big positives to build on.