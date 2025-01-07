Alabama football picked up a huge addition through the transfer portal at the running back position. The Crimson Tide are coming off a tough first year under head coach Kalen DeBoer. Alabama barely missed the College Football Playoff and then ended its season with a brutal 19-13 loss to 7-5 Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Crimson Tide now will not win at least ten games in a season for the first time since 2007.

The rushing attack was emblematic of this team's inconsistencies as sometimes it was great, and sometimes it was abysmal. Fortunately, help is on the way for the ground game in the form of Louisiana running back Dre’lyn Washington.

National Recruiting/Transfer Portal Reporter Hayes Fawcett confirmed the news of Washington's commitment to Kalen DeBoer's program. Through his time with the Ragin' Cajuns, the junior rushed for 1,343 yards while averaging 5.9 yards a carry. Washington has recorded eleven touchdowns throughout his career and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Kalen DeBoer's rushing attack needs to improve in 2025

Washington will join a backfield in Tuscaloosa that needs to show more consistency in 2025. Quarterback Jalen Milroe led the team in rushing yards and put together some stunning performances on the ground. One of these standout games came in the blowout at LSU, where the junior ran for 185 yards and four touchdowns. The Crimson Tide, however, only ran for 68 yards on 2.3 yards per carry against Michigan.

With Milroe departing for the draft, someone will need to step up in the Alabama backfield. Junior running back Jam Miller was the second leading rusher on the team in 2024. The Tyler, Texas native averaged 4.6 yards per carry for 668 yards and seven touchdowns.

The running back position ultimately was a staple of this program for years under Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide have two Heisman Trophy winners at tailback and multiple First-team All-Americans in past backfields. However, the program has yet to have a thousand yard rusher since 2021. That year is also the last time Alabama has made it to a national championship game.

Modern-day college football has seen a rise in the importance of the quarterback position. However, that does not mean that a program like Alabama should be losing its balance at running back. The importance of a consistent ground game opens things up for a passer to flourish. Especially for a young player under center, which will likely be the case for the Crimson Tide heading into 2025.

Kalen DeBoer's team will be adding 5-star quarterback Keelon Russell this offseason, who will likely be the starter heading into next year. Starting a true freshman quarterback, however, will not change the expectations in Tuscaloosa heading into 2025.

Especially with the twelve-team College Football Playoff, anything less than making this field is a failure for this program. Those of the standards Kalen DeBoer is aware of. Fortunately, the addition of Dre’lyn Washington is a positive step towards that goal.