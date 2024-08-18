There are plenty of growing pains after inheriting a historic football squad like the Alabama football program. One of them is definitely struggling to gain commitment. Kalen DeBoer has proven that he can make a winner out of Washington back in the winter but the same cannot be said yet about the Crimson Tide. This is why Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football squad acted like an eagle and swooped in to steal Jaedon Harmon.

The Alabama football program lost a potential star or even just some depth at the linebacker spot. Jaedon Harmon decided to de-commit from Kalen DeBoer's squad. Instead, the four-star defensive menace turned to the Tennessee football squad for a new home. Josh Heupel and the rest of the coaching staff were more than happy to welcome him.

Harmon announced his big move while also not forgetting to thank the Crimson Tide for their efforts to gain his commitment this offseason.

“I want to thank the entire Alabama staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play for a great great program! Respect my Decision,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Tennessee football squad just notched the 18th-best linebacker in all of the nation. Harmon is also Heupel's 23rd commitment for the Volunteers' Class of 2025. All of these are adding up to what could be a recruitment spree that could be ranked at least fifth in all of college football.

What happens to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama football squad?

Well, they are losing out on some spectacular talent in their defensive backfield. However, DeBoer and the rest of the coaching staff will not start the season empty-handed despite missing out on Harmon. Luke Metz, Duke Johnson, and Abduall Sanders Jr. have all decided to join the Crimson Tide. All of their commitments seem secure with not a single one showing intent to shift to another program.

Another big silver lining in this pursuit for Harmon is that they can now re-focus their recruitment efforts. As of the moment, the biggest whale in front of the Crimson Tide is Ty Jackson. DeBoer and the Crimson Tide still have not secured his commitment for 2025. With all of these ups and downs gone in their system, they can now exert all of their efforts and resources to try to get him.

There is no point in moping for a recruit that spurned away from the Alabama football program. Moving on from the circumstance while still having the second-best recruitment class in college football is what matters.