Alabama lost in the Rose Bowl and now they have lost two offensive linemen to the transfer portal.

It's been a rough week for the Alabama football team. The Crimson Tide came into the New Year with hopes of beating Michigan football in the Rose Bowl to advance to the national title game, but the Wolverines ended up taking down Alabama to punch their ticket to Houston. On Tuesday, the Crimson Tide found out their wide receiver coach was leaving for Texas A&M, and now they are also losing a couple offensive linemen to the transfer portal. Tough stretch.

News broke on Wednesday that both Seth McLaughlin and Terrence Ferguson are entering the transfer portal, according to tweets from Nick Kelly and Hayes Fawcett. The Alabama football offensive line did not have a good game against Michigan in the Rose Bowl as they surrendered five sacks in the first half alone, and two of those players are leaving.

Not only did Alabama have a tough time protecting Jalen Milroe, but Seth McLaughlin especially had a poor game. His blocking was an issue, but the entire line struggled with that on Monday. The thing for McLaughlin was snapping the football. Bad snaps had been an issue for him all season, and he had numerous bad ones during the Rose Bowl, and a few of them cost them. Even on the last play of the game, Milroe had to essentially scoop the ball off the grass because of a low snap. Michigan had the play defended very well, but who knows what would have happened if the snap was good.

Despite the struggles in the Rose Bowl for these two guys, they shouldn't have much of an issue finding a new home in the transfer portal. They were part of an Alabama offensive line that is traditionally very good, they just had a rough performance in their most recent showing. These are still two good offensive linemen, however.

The offseason is now here for Alabama football, and they have already seen a few departures from both players and coaches. Still, they have Nick Saban as their head coach, and Crimson Tide fans can bank on their squad being right back in the thick of the national title conversation next season.