Alabama football WR coach Holmon Wiggins is moving on.

The Alabama football team played in one of the best College Football Playoff semifinal games of the CFP era on Monday, but unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, they came out on the losing end. Alabama led 20-13 in the late stages of the game, but a late touchdown from the Michigan football team sent the game to overtime, and the Wolverines ended up punching their ticket to the national title. Unfortunately for Alabama, the bad week didn't stop there.

Alabama football lost in the Rose Bowl, so their season is over, and just one day after the loss, wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins left the Crimson Tide for Texas A&M football, according to a report from Billy Liucci. The Aggies recently hired Mike Elko as their new head coach, and this is a home run hire for him as he has stolen his WR coach from Nick Saban and Alabama.

“BREAKING: A&M coaching staff with a head-turning hire, as WR coach @HolmonWiggins makes the move from Tuscaloosa to Aggieland,” Billy Liucci said in a tweet. “Wiggins had been working under Nick Saban since the 2019 season. Big-time hire for the Maroon & White.”

This is a huge hire for Texas A&M, and it's a tough blow for Alabama just one day after their season ended in heartbreaking fashion.

This is also an interesting move from Wiggins. He has been with the Crimson Tide for a few years now, and they consistently have great wide receivers and compete for national titles. It would be one thing if he was leaving for a different position, but he will also be the WR coach at Texas A&M. The Aggies have gotten a lot of talent in recent years, but they haven't done a lot with it. Mike Elko has an uphill climb in College Station, and that's why it's a bit of a surprise to see Wiggins make the move.

Alabama and Texas A&M are obviously both in the SEC, but they are not scheduled to play next season. It will be interesting to see Wiggins when he eventually does match up against his former team.