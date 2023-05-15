Tyler Buchner is a new quarterback recruit for the Alabama Crimson Tide and is making huge comparisons to other college football stars that have come before him like Ian Book. Fresh out of Buchner’s transfer from Notre Dame, the quarterback totaled 651 yards, three touchdowns, and a 60.4 rating. He entered the transfer portal knowing that he might lose the starting position to Sam Hartman.

However, the same level of competition will happen for Buchner as he tries to shine with Alabama. Fighting for the QB1 title are Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. Milroe is a freshman that had 297 yards, 5 touchdowns, and a flat 82 rating. Meanwhile, the other freshman in contention, Simpson, racked up 35 yards on four completions. With Bryce Young’s departure, they aim to fill the void with either of these three young talents that they have.

The edge Buchner has over the other prospects is his player comparison. Upon his arrival, his comparison was another quarterback that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees coached.

Buchner’s transfer is now getting intrigue from media, scouts, and even coaches as his new stint starts. This has gone to a point where he got compared to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Notre Dame alumnus, Ian Book. “Ian Book, of similar size (6-0, 206), was an accurate passer but also could use his legs when needed. Under Rees, Alabama should be a more balanced offense but will prioritize putting the ball in the hands of playmakers in space. If any of the quarterbacks could execute to Book’s level, the offense should complement the defense enough for SEC contention and beyond.” The Athletic’s Kennington Smith III draws the similarities between them.

The Alabama Crimson Tide finished on top of the SEC West during the 2022 college football season. They had an 11-2 record with no losses at home and hope to only improve upon it with a new quarterback. Crimson Tide’s Buchner will surely be of help in boosting it.