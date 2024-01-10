It will be expensive if Alabama wants to land Dan Lanning

With Nick Saban shockingly retiring as the head coach of the Alabama football program, Dan Lanning and other names have been floated as potential replacements, and it might be an expensive hire, regardless of who is picked.

Dan Lanning of Oregon, along with Kalen DeBoer, Dabo Swinney, James Franklin and Mike Norvell have already been floated as potential names to take over for Nick Saban as the Alabama football coach. However, the buyout numbers are significant for each candidate, and that could come into play.

For Lanning at Oregon, his buyout is a whopping $20 million, so add that number on top of whatever Alabama would be paying him in his contract to become the head coach, and it is a hefty bill, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Alabama might still believe it is worth it to pay that, but we will have to see.

Kalen DeBoer's buyout with Washington is a step down from Lanning's, but still $12 million, according to Thamel. Dabo Swinney's buyout from Clemson is $7.5 million, while James Franklin's buyout at Penn State is $6 million. Mike Norvell's buyout from Florida State is $4 million.

Alabama is firmly the best job in the country in the eyes of most people, and the university will undoubtedly want to hit it out of the park with this next hire to fulfill the desire of the rabid fanbase.

Lanning seems like the top name, so it will be interesting to see if Alabama is willing to pay his hefty buyout. Regardless of whether he takes the Alabama job or stays with Oregon, Lanning could be in for a large raise.