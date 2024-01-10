Nick Saban's retirement has the internet linking Bill Belichick to Alabama.

One of the greatest to ever do it has reportedly called it quits, with legendary head coach Nick Saban telling Alabama football on Wednesday that he's retiring. Saban will always be considered a titan not just in Tuscaloosa but in college football, largely for his immense body of work as the mastermind behind the dominance of the Crimson Tide. With Saban done coaching, he leaves a huge void in Alabama's coaching staff. Saban will be a tough and intimidating act to follow, but perhaps not so much if it's another legend who's stepping in to succeed him. How about New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick?

Some people on the internet seem to believe that Saban's retirement opens the door to an eventual takeover as Alabama football head coach of Belichick, who is rumored to have coached his final game with the Patriots in the NFL.

“I want Bill Belichick (or Deion) to replace Saban at Alabama because it might save the sports digital content economy,” said Richard Deitsch of The Athletic.

People are already starting to make memes and mock-ups of Belichick handling Alabama football.

Alabama Head Coach Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/uVH3RznQLG — Lucas Dolengowski (@LDolengowski) January 10, 2024

A source stated that Bill Belichick is looking to sign with Alabama after Nick Saban's retirement is finalized. Per TMZ pic.twitter.com/cJqg9Oj55n — Bruce Matson (@MetricScout) January 10, 2024

Belichick and Saban has history. It is not a secret that they worked together before, having been part of the Cleveland Browns think tank back in the 90s, with Belichick as the team's head coach and Saban as the defensive coordinator.

“Bill Belichick becoming replacing Nick Saban at Alabama is so obvious. I am now incredibly convinced BB will continue the dynasty at Bama for 5 years and retire 😂,” chimed in X user @SidelineFilmz.

Alabama is going to hire Bill Belichick aren’t they? — Preston Guy (@PGuy77) January 10, 2024

Here's one from @MikeSielski: “OK, hear me out: Bill Belichick goes to Alabama. Mike Vrabel goes to New England. Nick Saban goes to second place in the Iowa caucuses among Republican primary voters.”

Regardless of who coaches the Crimson Tide, it is undeniable the gravity of Saban's impact on the program. Under Saban, Alabama football won six national titles, won the SEC championship nine times, and put together an incredible 206-69 record over the course of 17 seasons.

In Saban's final season with Alabama football, the Crimson Tide went 12-2 and reached the College Football Playoff semifinals.