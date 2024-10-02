The Georgia football team played in one of the best college football games of the season on Saturday as they nearly beat Alabama with one of the most improbable comebacks we have ever seen in the sport. The Crimson Tide led 28-0 in the first half and 30-7 in the second half, but Georgia actually came back to get the lead late in the fourth quarter. Alabama scored on the next play to get the win, and Georgia quarterback Carson Beck threw an interception that ended the game.

Carson Beck did throw three interceptions on Saturday, but he played much better in the second half than he did in the first. He had two bad picks in the first half, and he threw three touchdown passes in the second half. Beck certainly wants some of those throws back, but he actually impressed some NFL scouts during from that performance.

“What he did from first half to second half was really impressive because with what happened to him in the first half, there's not many people that can overcome that,” One NFL scouting source said, according to an article from CBS Sports. “It's hard. He looked much looser in the second half. He gave his players a chance to make plays. So if anything, he helped himself because you're going to make mistakes in the NFL. You're going to have a bad quarter. You're going to have a bad half. But are you going to let it turn into a bad game? The snowball effect can't happen at quarterback. It's got to be stopped at some point. He did a good job of that. He nipped it in the bud and turned things around.”

The bounce back was impressive. Beck played his worst half ever by far and his team was completely out of the game, playing in one of one of the toughest environments in college football. He kept his poise and got his team back in it.

“Honestly, the second half was awesome,” Another NFL scouting source said. “The first half wasn't good. But to me, that's why I'm not putting too much into it because you take a really bad first half and a really good second half. You almost just balance it out. So I'm not crushing the kid for the game. He's going to play Texas coming up. He's going to play Tennessee. Chances are they're going to play Bama again, so we're going to see what he's got again. So I'm not putting way too much on the kid for that game. There's going to be plenty more opportunities.”

Carson Beck could be a first-round pick

One NFL scout discussed Carson Beck and his performance from Saturday, noting that he is currently on the border of being a first-round prospect. Not a lot of people are looking too much into his bad first half.

Beck and Georgia will be back in action this Saturday as they will be taking on Auburn at home. The Bulldogs and Tigers will kick off at 3:30 ET from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, and the game will be airing on ABC. Georgia is favored by 27 points.