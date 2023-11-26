Alabama football's Isaiah Bond revealed his surprising nickname for the play that turned out to be the Iron Bowl game winner.

Alabama football team knocked off Auburn football in the 2023 iteration of the Iron Bowl on a miraculous last-minute play that will go down in Iron Bowl history.

Alabama football receiver Isaiah Bond's closing touchdown has fans going absolutely nuts. Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban had a mouthful to say about QB Jalen Milroe after the game.

Saban's team trailed their in-state rival 24-20 with 43 seconds to go at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Milroe dropped back and took his time deep in the pocket. He seemed to have all day to pass, and threw a strike to Bond in the back left corner of the end zone.

Jalen Milroe finds Isaiah Bond on 4th and Goal to take the lead. 🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/54HaWcGQaJ — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) November 26, 2023

The play turned out to be the game winner. After the play, Bond was asked about whether there is a name for the play or not, to which he offered a savage response that sent shockwaves through the Tide's rivals.

The name for the play call on 4th and 31? Isaiah Bond: “Grave digger” pic.twitter.com/Y87wYghgLE — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) November 26, 2023

Alabama outgained Auburn football by a final tally of 451 to 337 yards. The Tide got 259 yards passing and two touchdowns from Milroe, who is fast becoming one of Saban's favorite players, if not his favorite.

Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne had just 91 yards passing with one touchdown and two interceptions for the Tigers on the day.

Jarquez Hunter had over 90 yards rushing for Auburn football but was outpaced by the Tide quarterback as part of a day that saw Alabama football take control of the game once again in the waning moments.

The attention now turns to the SEC Championship Game for Alabama next Saturday against Georgia, while Auburn football is left to pick up the pieces.