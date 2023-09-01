Alabama has finally named their starting quarterback for game one. The Crimson Tide have named the third-year quarterback Jalen Milroe the starter ahead of Alabama football's first matchup of the year versus Middle Tennessee Saturday.

The announcement comes just one day before Alabama's season begins. “Jalen Milroe will start at QB for Alabama Football in Saturday’s opener against Middle Tennessee State, sources tell ESPN. Milroe has taken most of the first-team reps this preseason while competing with Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner and freshmen Ty Simpson and Dylan Lonergan,” via Chris Low of ESPN.

Milroe successfully beat out Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner for the starting job. Still, the former four star recruit out of Texas has high expectations as he takes over one of the most coveted quarterbacking jobs in all of College Football. The past four quarterbacks for Alabama football — Bryce Young, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jalen Hurts — have all gone on to become NFL first or second-round picks. While in college, all four were incredibly successful and were part of a national championship team.

Milroe's direct predecessor — Bryce Young — even went on to win the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and become the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The upcoming game will be only the second start for Milroe. He started one game in 2022 while filling in for an injured Bryce Young when he helped lead the Crimson Tide to a victory over Texas A&M. In the win, Milroe went 12-of-19 for 111 yards and three touchdowns, but one interception and two fumbles as well. The dual-threat quarterback will need to limit turnovers as he becomes QB1 for the Crimson Tide.