The Alabama football team has been undergoing a long quarterback battle after Bryce Young went first overall to the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Nick Saban always has an interesting way of doing things, and with Week 1 around the corner, it remains to be seen who will be the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback.

One option is Jalen Milroe, and Saban revealed what he likes most about Milroe, per Charlie Potter of On3.

“I think that's going to be the key to the drill to him, to able to maintain that consistency in every practice.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As of now, Nick Saban has yet to reveal a starting quarterback, and it has been a tight race with Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson. But Saban has enjoyed what he has been seeing from Milroe so far, so that helps as he hopes to land the starting role.

Jalen Milroe was the backup to Young last season and went 31-of-52 for 297 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. His biggest game came against Texas A&M, where he went 12-of-19 for 111 yards with three scores and an interception, and Saban liked what he saw from Milroe during the season. So, it definitely helps that he is familiar with the system, although new OC Tommy Rees has brought in a bit of a different scheme.

The Alabama football team begins the season against Middle Tennessee State at home on Saturday night, and there should be a starter named sometime soon. After that, the Crimson Tide face Texas, so Saban wants to get it locked in before that massive matchup with the Longhorns.