Alabama football is taking a minute to celebrate an epic win over Georgia on Saturday night. A celebration video from Alabama football players Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams is going viral.

The Crimson Tide nearly blew a 28-0 lead in the game, but the team's defense was able to get a stop in the last minute of the game to lift Alabama. The no. 4 Alabama squad defeated Georgia 41-34, with multiple celebrities in attendance including former President Donald Trump.

Milroe and Williams both had big games to help get the win. The Alabama quarterback Milroe finished the contest with 374 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also had an interception. Williams, a wide receiver, posted six catches for 177 yards and a touchdown.

Alabama football is making waves in the SEC

The Crimson Tide are making the case they should be the no. 1 team in the country, after defeating Georgia. The SEC is stacked near the top of the Top 25 college football poll. Texas, Alabama and Georgia held three of the top 4 spots.

Alabama has a new coach this season in Kalen DeBoer, and it seems the program hasn't missed a step since he took over for Nick Saban. The team is 4-0 on the season and in prime position to make the SEC championship. Milroe, Williams and the Alabama defense are proving they are a force to be reckoned with.

Despite nearly giving up a 28-0 lead, Alabama came up with the plays when needed to seal the victory. Defensive back Zabien Brown made the key interception in the last minute of the game to help lift Alabama. He wasn't part of the celebration video, but perhaps should have been.

Milroe, Williams and company have a day to enjoy the win, but then they have to refocus. The Crimson Tide look to stay undefeated when the play Vanderbilt on Saturday.