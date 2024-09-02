The Kalen DeBoer era kicked off on Saturday for the Alabama football team, and it was a big success. The Crimson Tide hosted Western Kentucky for DeBoer's first game, and it was never close. Alabama scored three quick touchdowns in the first quarter to create a big lead, and they ended up winning 63-0. No Nick Saban, no problem.

Obviously, there are going to be some opponents that Alabama football will play this season that will present more of a challenge than Western Kentucky, but it's still a good sign that the Crimson Tide took care of business the way they did.

There are obviously a lot of things that DeBoer does differently than Nick Saban. One thing is the way he mixes up his offense, and quarterback Jalen Milroe compared it to the way that DeBoer mixes up his music choices.

“Yeah, a little different,” Jalen Milroe said when he was asked if things were different with DeBoer compared to Nick Saban, according to an article from ESPN. “I always kid Coach [DeBoer] about what's on his music playlist for the day. He mixes it up, same way as his offense.”

Whatever DeBoer was doing with the offense on Saturday was working. The Crimson Tide had no trouble moving the football and putting up points.

Alabama especially had a big day in the run game. Jalen Milroe can make big plays through the air when he needs to, but the threat that he presents as a runner is a huge part of his game. He threw the ball on nine times for 100 yards on Saturday, but the Crimson Tide still scored 63 points, and Milroe still had three passing TDs. He also ran two touchdowns in. It was an all-around great performance by the offense.

Tyler Booker talks Kalen DeBoer

Captain Tyler Booker also shared his thoughts on some of the differences between Kalen DeBoer and Nick Saban. One that thing hasn't changed during this transition is the standard.

“It sets the tone for the rest of practice,” Tyler Booker said in regard to the team's #1 offense vs. #1 defense drill that begins each practice. “We're as physical as we've ever been. That standard will never change here, and it's a standard that Coach DeBoer demands as much as Coach Saban. We said it when Coach Saban was here and say it now. We are the standard.”

Saturday's win over Western Kentucky didn't answer a lot of the questions that people have about the Alabama football team. Western Kentucky isn't on the level that the Crimson Tide are, so there is still a lot up in the air. However, it went about as well as it could in all phases of the game for Alabama, and they definitely looked like a sound football team.

Alabama should have another easy win this upcoming weekend as they will have another home night game, this time against USF. The two teams will kick off from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama at 7:00 ET on Saturday night, and the game will be airing on ESPN. The Crimson Tide are currently favored by 31 points.