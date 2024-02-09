Alabama fans went way overboard on this one.

Before he became one of the greatest college football quarterbacks of all time at Florida State, Jameis Winston was also heavily recruited by Nick Saban and Alabama football, having lived not far away from Tuscaloosa as a child. Despite his commitment to Florida State in 2012, it seems that Winston still found himself the target of immense criticism and some truly disturbing behavior from some members of the Crimson Tide fanbase, which he recently spoke on.

“I’m a kid from Alabama. I’m 35 minutes from Alabama. Listen, when I committed to Florida State, the things that happened to me and my family was unbelievable,” said Winston, discussing Alabama football on ESPN's Pardon My Take (via Matt Connolly of On3 Sports). “Living in the state of Alabama, 35 minutes from Tuscaloosa, I mean, my mailbox getting beat down. Thank the Lord Home Depot had these mailboxes you could stick in the ground.

“…this is something that’s serious — I still don’t have grass that grows in my front yard at my hometown house. I still don’t,” Winston said. “Because I feel like somebody poisoned my grass. … Something happened. Like, how does my grass stop growing? And I smelt gasoline when I got home. Like, me and my dad, we talk about this.”

If it was indeed a salty Alabama football fan who was responsible for this, then this would certainly be a disgusting act that steps way over the line of what a healthy amount of fandom for one's program should be. In any case, Jameis Winston is now a professional quarterback for the New Orleans Saints.