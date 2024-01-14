Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer is bringing several assistants with him to his new job.

Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer is bringing the band back together. The new head coach of the Crimson Tide is filling his coaching staff with a lot of former associates at his last stop, Washington. DeBoer is bringing along offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, along with at least two other assistants, per ESPN.

DeBoer is taking over the Alabama job after the surprised retirement of long time coach Nick Saban. DeBoer just led the Washington football program to the national championship, losing to Michigan in the College Football Playoff final. DeBoer is bringing his offensive coordinator Grubb to Tuscaloosa, along with wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard. Washington's director of scouting Jerret McElwain is also leaving the school to go to Alabama.

DeBoer is also expected to keep some of Nick Saban's former coaches. Alabama's defensive line coach Freddie Roach is expected to stay, as well as running backs coach Robert Gillespie, per ESPN. DeBoer has also promised that Nick Saban will have full access to the Alabama football program moving forward.

The expectations are certainly high at Alabama for DeBoer. He finished his two seasons at Washington with a 25-3 record, including a 14-1 mark in the 2023 season. He takes over an Alabama football program that has won six national championships since 2007, when Nick Saban took over at the school after leading the Miami Dolphins of the NFL. DeBoer also served as head coach at the University of Sioux Falls, and Fresno State. He was an assistant at Indiana, Fresno State, and Eastern Michigan, among some other schools.

Washington football is still looking for a coach to replace DeBoer. Grubb had been thought of as a possible replacement, but decided to follow his former boss to Alabama. Washington is entering the Big Ten conference for 2024 competition.