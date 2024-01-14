Washington football is losing another coach as offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb announced he's leaving the school to go to Alabama.

Washington football is going to have to continue its search for a new head coach. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is leaving the school to join Kalen DeBoer at Alabama, per ESPN. Grubb sent a farewell message to the school, his team and the city of Seattle.

“Though I wanted to be, I will not be the next head coach at the University of Washington,” Grubb said on social media. “With tears in my eyes, I know my last day in Husky Stadium has come.”

Grubb was quick, however, to thank the school for the years of success he had there.

“Thank you for all the support and belief you gave to me and my family,” Grubb said. “We will always love Seattle!”

Grubb helped guide the Washington football offense to a 14-1 season, along with a trip to the College Football Playoff final. Following the loss to Michigan, Washington lost their coach when Kalen DeBoer decided to take the Alabama job following Nick Saban's retirement. Grubb will also bring his talents to Tuscaloosa.

Grubb spent years working with DeBoer, going back to the University of Sioux Falls. The two coaches helped put together an outstanding 25-3 record at Washington, in just two seasons. Grubb and DeBoer are faced with the difficult task of continuing to win at Alabama. Nick Saban won six national championships at the school in 16 years.

Washington is facing a great deal of change. The school is now heading to the Big Ten conference, and leaving the Pac-12. Michael Penix Jr. is heading to the NFL, and the school now needs to find a new head coach that can keep the school competitive in its new conference.