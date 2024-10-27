Over its last four games, Alabama has endured a rough 2-2 stretch that has included disappointing losses to Vanderbilt and Tennessee. However, their tide took a turn in the right direction with a 34-0 win over No. 21-ranked Missouri in Week 9.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer was proud of his team for their performance, which signaled Alabama's first win over a ranked opponent since out-dueling Georgia in Week 5. DeBoer called the performance, which was also Alabama's first shutout of an SEC opponent since 2020, the result of an “attacking mindset.”

“They’re hunting it. They’re anticipating it a little bit,” DeBoer said, via ESPN. “A little bit more of an attacking mindset, not so much on their heels. Wanted them to really get that shutout there.”

The Crimson Tide held Missouri to just 72 total passing yards between quarterbacks Drew Pyne and Brady Cook. Despite being questionable to play in the game, Cook started but left late in the first half with a hand injury and did not return. He was just 7-for-12 for 30 passing yards at the time of his departure.

On offense, Alabama rode their masterful running game that was functionally unstoppable. Sophomore running back Justice Haynes led them with 79 rushing yards and added one touchdown but it was Jam Miller who set the tone by finding the end zone twice. Jalen Milroe also reached paydirt on one of his 11 carries to give the team four rushing touchdowns in the game.

Alabama carries momentum into Week 11 matchup with LSU

The win over Missouri will lead Alabama into their second bye week of the season with a lot to ponder moving forward. The Crimson Tide will face off with the 6-2 LSU Tigers coming out of their break with a lot of SEC and playoff implications on the line.

LSU had its six-game win streak snapped in Week 9 with a chaotic 38-23 loss to Texas A&M on the road. They will also have a bye in Week 10 before hosting Alabama in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 9.

The matchup between Alabama and LSU typically holds significant implications and will be no different in 2024. Alabama won the previous matchup in 2023 at home but LSU took the last contest in Tiger Stadium in 2022. However, before 2022, Alabama had won five straight in Baton Rouge. The winner of the game has gone on to play in the SEC Championship game for the last six seasons.