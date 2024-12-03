The Alabama football program is currently hoping that their recent blowout Iron Bowl win over the Auburn Tigers is enough to convince the college football playoff committee to look past their three ugly losses this year and let them into the big dance. The Crimson Tide have been a model of inconsistency in the first year since Nick Saban left town, and under head coach Kalen DeBoer's leadership, Alabama has looked like legitimate championship contenders at certain times and completely inept at others.

Alabama will be watching from home as Georgia takes on Texas in the SEC Championship this weekend from Atlanta, and recently, DeBoer stopped by ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show to deliver his pitch to the college football playoff committee.

“There's a committee that's got some tough decisions, and we all get that,” said DeBoer. “There are so many great teams in college football. But I know from within, we're speaking in terms of that we're one of the best 12 teams the way we see it, and that's not egotistical, that's nothing arrogant, that's not the way I'm talking. But we understand who we are.”

DeBoer then spoke on what the upcoming days will look like for the Alabama football program.

“This week, it's about the workouts. It's about taking care of the things that are away from football to make sure that there's no distractions when we get our opportunity,” said DeBoer. “Kind of reflecting on our strengths offensively, defensively, special teams. And just continuing to breathe confidence into these guys and reminding us how far we've come.”

Will Alabama make the CFP?

Last year, Alabama football garnered arguably the most controversial selection in college football playoff history by passing up the undefeated Florida State Seminoles and then promptly losing to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

This year, they have a chance to one-up themselves on the controversy scale if they were able to make it with three losses, although it should of course be noted that the format now allows for 12 teams.

Alabama most recently lost to the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman in blowout fashion, and the team also struggled mightily in victories over South Carolina and USF, among others.

Still, if there's one thing that the Tide's championship pedigree has earned them over the years, it's the benefit of the doubt, and we'll now have the chance to see whether or not that reputation has fully carried over into the post-Saban era.