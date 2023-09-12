Texas football is back, folks! The Longhorns marched into Tuscaloosa this past weekend and handed Alabama football their worst home loss in nearly 20 years. This is the win that Texas fans have been waiting for, and it really does seem like Texas is back this time.

The Longhorns took down Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide 34-24 and climbed up to #4 in the top 25 as a result. Alabama football dropped down to #10 after the tough loss. After the game, Texas football linebacker Jaylan Ford tweeted out a message that used Saban's signature ‘rat poison' phrase.

“ok I've seen enough it's all [rat] poison now,” Ford said in a tweet on Sunday night.

ok I’ve seen enough It’s all 🐀poison now — Jaylan Ford (@Jaylanfxrd) September 11, 2023

Jaylan Ford also appeared on SiriusXM Radio following the game and discussed the matchup. He was also asked about that tweet and explained why he used the ‘rat poison' phrase that Nick Saban often uses.

“It was just a whole bunch of facts,” Ford said. “Once Sunday hits, once Monday hits, we've really got to flip the switch and focus on the next opponent. The game is behind you now, so it's like what you did doesn't really matter. You've got to go out there and win a game. That's where the rat poison came from … just don't really believe the hype and get complacent. There's still a lot to go out there and achieve. There's still a long season ahead and we've got to keep pushing and keep striving to be better.”

Ford is 100% right. There have been times in the recent past where everyone has thought that Texas football was back, but they couldn't follow-up after a good performance. This was a great win for the Longhorns, but Texas quickly has to refocus and get ready for the road ahead. With the way the schedule plays out, the Longhorns are more than capable of running the table in the Big 12 if they stay focused.