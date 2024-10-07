The competitive fire in sports can produce emotional moments from players, but Alabama football defensive back Malachi Moore took it too far on Saturday. The senior had an outburst of anger at the end of the loss to Vanderbilt, resulting in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Moore publicly apologized on Monday, via his social media.

“I want to apologize to my teammates, our coaches, the fans, our alumni, and my family for the way I acted on Saturday,” Moore admitted. “I was completely out of line. I let the emotions of the game get the best of me and put myself before the team.”

Moore won't be suspended, and the locker-room leader vows to make sure it'll never happen again.

“As a two-time captain and a fifth-year player, I understand the standard that we are expected to live up to at Alabama, and I failed to do so by acting in a selfish and unacceptable manner,” he continued. “I came back this season to represent myself, this team and this University because it means something to me.”

“I am blessed to be able to wear the ‘A' on my chest, and I know all that comes with the responsibility of representing this program. I will do better to uphold the Alabama standard moving forward, and I will continue to work and improve while conducting myself in a first-class manner.”

Malachi Moore can redeem himself on Alabama football

While Moore made a mistake on Saturday, he's still well-respected in the locker room. Head coach Kalen DeBoer came to the 23-year-old's defense, via Nick Kelly.

“He has had my and our back since day 1,” DeBoer said. “There comes a point too where sometimes as things play out, you’ve got to have your guy’s back as well and understand we all make mistakes and we all have just got to own up to it.”

Moore leading by example from this point forward will be crucial for an Alabama team that dropped from first to seventh in the AP Poll following Saturday's loss. Another disastrous loss will spell trouble for its playoff hopes, so the team must stay focused and keep its emotions in check.