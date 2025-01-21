Alabama football hasn't played for the national championship in the last three seasons. Even former players like Marlon Humphrey watched Ohio State and Notre Dame battle for the latest title game Monday.

That matchup alone got Humphrey all in his feelings. The Baltimore Ravens star cornerback posted this hurt feeling while watching the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish.

“Alabama should be playing in this National Championship,” Humphrey posted on X.

The Pro Bowl defender emerges as the latest voice to believe Alabama got robbed of a College Football Playoff appearance. However, ‘Bama never produced a worthy resume to qualify as one of the 12 teams in this new postseason format. Multiple fans reminded Humphrey on X that his alma mater lost to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Marlon Humphrey makes big prediction during Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Humphrey obviously is having a hard time with Alabama not gunning for the national title. But that didn't stop the verbose cornerback from making a big prediction during Ohio State versus Notre Dame.

That prediction even involved his heralded Ravens teammate Kyle Hamilton. The same Hamilton who attended the game down in Atlanta.

“Look for Kyle Hamilton on Notre Dame sideline tonight crying,” Humphrey predicted on X.

That became a playful jab at the former Fighting Irish star safety. Hamilton played for ND from 2019 to 2021.

The 6-foot-4 safety even played in two New Year's Six bowl game with the Irish. He played in the 2021 season Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys won that contest 37-35 down in Glendale, Arizona. Hamilton also took a 31-14 Rose Bowl defeat against Alabama in the 2020 campaign.

Humphrey already looks like his Hamilton prediction is coming into fruition. Ohio State jumped to a 21-7 lead before halftime. And the Buckeyes erased an early opening touchdown during Notre Dame's first offensive drive.