Alabama quarterback Bryce Young may end up as the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL Draft. However, NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. said there is a concern about Young that could impact his draft status.

The quarterback does not have the size of most elite quarterback prospects. He will be officially measured by NFL representatives as Young prepares for the draft, but the Alabama Sports Information Department lists Young at 6-0 and 194 pounds.

Kiper pointed at the number of injuries to quarterbacks that take place every season. “Quarterbacks go down, Adam [Schefter] covers it every week, injuries to somebody,” Kiper said. “They’re bigger, stronger, more physically imposing than Bryce Young. Holding up, definitely, I put the bar at 195. 195 or higher, for me, is QB1. Less than 195, he’s QB2.”

The ESPN draft expert said that 195 pounds is his minimum for an NFL starting quarterback, and Young is just one pound less. However, many NFL quarterbacks weigh 220 pounds or more.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nevertheless, Bryce Young and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are the two highest-rated quarterbacks in this year’s draft. While size and strength are key factors for quarterbacks, accuracy, instincts, intelligence and athleticism may allow a smaller quarterback to overcome that limitation.

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, and they have talented and explosive Justin Fields on the roster. The Bears have to evaluate Young and Stroud to determine if either quarterback would be better for the long-term future of the team than Fields.

If they decide Fields is the best option for the team, they would be very likely to trade the No. 1 pick to a quarterback-hungry competitor.