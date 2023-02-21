With the 2022-23 NFL season officially in the books, the 2023 NFL Draft is inching closer and closer. The draft is arguably the biggest event of the offseason, as a new generation of players get to realize their dreams. Naturally, the event has a ton of hype and predictions behind it every single year. Below, we’ll take a look at Bryce Young.

When it comes to draft predictions, ESPN’s Todd McShay is one of the best in the business. He has been providing fans with expert draft analysis for many years now, and the NFL community takes notice. McShay just released his second 2023 mock draft on Wednesday, and it has some interesting picks.

The 2023 draft class is one of the better ones in recent memory, and the quarterback prospects are a big reason why. While there is some debate over who the best QB in the class is, many believe that it is Alabama’s Bryce Young. The Crimson Tide superstar enjoyed a stellar college career, highlighted by a Heisman Trophy in 2021.

Without further ado, let’s get into McShay’s prediction for Young in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Todd McShay’s Bryce Young NFL Draft Prediction: No. 1 Overall, Indianapolis Colts

First things first, we need to address how Indianapolis got this pick. The Colts currently have the fourth pick in the draft, while the Chicago Bears hold the first pick. With Indy needing a QB and Chicago not, McShay has the two teams striking a deal. This move has been heavily rumored for some time now, and despite the high price Indy would have to pay, it makes sense for both teams.

“The return could come down to just how desperate the QB-needy teams get and how much they fall in love with a specific passer,” McShay wrote. “But I’d expect the Bears to receive something in the ballpark of the No. 4 pick, a second-rounder (No. 35), a fifth-rounder, and maybe even an additional Round 1 selection in 2024.”

As far as the placement, first overall seems more than fair for Young. The Alabama QB has the best odds by far to go first overall, sitting at -180 according to FanDuel. If the Bears trade down, there’s a pretty good shot Young will be the first pick.

Based on this mock draft, McShay agrees with the odds. He expressed concerns over Young’s size, but praised most aspects of his game.

“Young’s combine measurements will be important, considering his slender frame (listed at 194 pounds), but he’s my top prospect right now thanks to elite poise in the pocket, good mobility and great field vision. Nothing seems to rattle him, and he can hit all of the NFL-level throws,” McShay wrote.

Onto the fit, Indy isn’t in an ideal spot right now, but there are some bright spots here. The Colts have solid receivers in Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce, plus a superstar running back in Jonathan Taylor. The offensive line is a bigger concern though, as the Colts allowed 60 sacks in 2022, the second-most in the league. Quentin Nelson and co. will have to look more like they did in prior seasons to keep Young upright.

The biggest benefit of going to Indy may just be the coaching staff. New head coach Shane Steichen has helped develop Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts recently, which bodes very well for Young’s development. Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter has also worked with Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, and Trevor Lawrence, another encouraging sign. If these coaches can work their magic again, Young should have a successful transition to the NFL level.