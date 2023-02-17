Alabama Football star quarterback Bryce Young is widely regarded as the best quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft class. ESPN analyst Todd McShay took it one step further, comparing Young to Kansas City Chiefs two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. Here’s the wild Bryce Young-Patrick Mahomes comparison made by McShay in a recent episode of First Draft.

“To me, Bryce Young has a chance to be an absolute star. I’ve said it multiple times but he is Patrick Mahomes in a smaller body.”

“The ability to move the pocket? Just the pocket presence that he has? The magic that he can create inside of the pocket and outside of the pocket? (It’s) different than all the other quarterbacks in this class and most quarterbacks that we evaluate.”

The NFL Draft analyst goes on to explain how the Alabama football signal-caller showed an exceptional ability to move outside the pocket, extend plays, and stay inside the pocket and make traditional throws.

If you closed your eyes and listened to him talk about Young, you would almost think he was talking about Mahomes.

Young, who won the 2021 Heisman Trophy, made plenty of highlight reel-worthy plays during his time with Alabama football.

Perhaps the only discernable difference between the two talented quarterbacks is their size, as Young is generously listed as 6-feet tall and 194 pounds.

The Alabama football quarterback’s size is truly the only thing that will prevent him from being the first quarterback off the board.

Especially if teams agree with McShay that Bryce Young is Patrick Mahomes in a smaller body.