Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are well in control of the 2022 Sugar Bowl, leading the Kansas State Wildcats 42-13 at the time of this publication. Although Saban and company likely won’t care about this stat as long as they get the win, Alabama gave up one of the longest plays from scrimmage in the history of the bowl game.

Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn’s 88-yard touchdown run was the 2nd longest play from scrimmage in Sugar Bowl history. The only play longer was a 92-yard TD run by Ole Miss’ Raymond Brown vs Texas on Jan. 1, 1958, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The 88-yard rush is also the longest allowed by Alabama under Saban.

Alabama was only up 14-10 when Kansas State called a timeout trying to get the ball back at the end of the first half. Giving Bryce Young more time is never a good idea, and the Crimson Tide broke the game open soon after.

The 21-year-old Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy and holds the record for most passing yards in a single game by an Alabama quarterback (559). He was the first Alabama Crimson Tide player to ever win the Heisman, and has been excellent for the program this year.

It’s the fourth bowl game for the 6-foot-1, 194-pound junior, and with only a quarter left, it looks like it’ll be Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide hoisting the Sugar Bowl in 2022.

Although the Crimson Tide got torched by Vaughn on his 88-yard run, it’s been all Alabama since, who are a quarter away from their first Sugar Bowl victory since 2018.