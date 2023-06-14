Alabama and Georgia are the two best programs in college football. They also play in the same conference.

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs are almost guaranteed to meet in the SEC Championship game every season. Georgia is in the SEC East and Alabama is in the SEC West, creating exciting showdowns that can determine a College Football Playoff selection.

In 2024, they will have a rare meeting in the regular season, according to ESPN senior writer Chris Low.

It would be only the fifth regular-season matchup between Alabama football and Georgia football in the last 20 years. Texas and Oklahoma are set to join the SEC in 2024, which will be before the conference decides on changing a current eight-game conference schedule.

Georgia and Alabama have combined to win five of the last eight college football national championships. Georgia football has won back-to-back national titles.

The Bulldogs defeated the Crimson Tide in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship game, 33-18, in 2021. Alabama football defeated Georgia in the SEC Championship Game that season, 41-24.

Alabama football's 2024 schedule, which will be released Wednesday night, will also include games at Tennessee and LSU.

Last season, the Crimson Tide went 11-2 with a Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State. They lost a barnburner of a game against the Volunteers, 52-49, and lost an overtime game to SEC West champion LSU that knocked them out of the SEC Championship game.

Alabama is projected to rank No. 4 in the AP preseason Top 25 by NCAA.com writer Wayne Staats.