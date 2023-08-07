The Alabama football program has an intriguing quarterback battle with Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson, and head coach Nick Saban opened up about what he has told each of the quarterbacks at fall camp.

“I've told our quarterbacks you know fall camp is not the beginning of the end,” Nick Saban said, via Rosie Langello of WSFA. “You know, you got an opportunity to separate yourself to show that you can play with consistency and play winning football at the position. But that competition goes on and on and on.”

Both Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson have been with the Alabama football program, while Tyler Buchner transferred from the Notre Dame football program.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Buchner has a connection with new Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who was at Notre Dame before. That perhaps gives Buchner an upper hand on Milroe and Simpson.

Regardless, Saban's quote seems to indicate that the winner of the competition for the start of the regular season is not locked into that role throughout the year. If a player struggles, with the standards of the Alabama football program, a quarterback change in the season is not out of the question.

Saban has certainly kept his cards close to his chest, and we might not figure out who the starting quarterback will be for a while. It will be interesting to see if Buchner, with his connection to Tommy Rees wins the job, or if Milroe or Simpson will be able to win the job for the start of the season.