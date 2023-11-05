Alabama head coach Nick Saban is praising his team's performance following a big win over LSU on Saturday. Alabama's quarterback set a record.

Nick Saban likes what he sees. The legendary head coach had nothing but praise for his Alabama Crimson Tide squad following an impressive and important victory over the LSU Tigers.

Alabama remained undefeated in the SEC following a 42-28 win over LSU on Saturday. The win keeps Alabama at the top of the SEC West standings with a step ahead of Ole Miss. Saban said the victory was as complete a game as Alabama has played all year, per ESPN.

“So really a great win for us,” Saban said.

CRIMSON TIDE QUARTERBACK TAKES CHARGE

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe led the way for the Crimson Tide in the win. He finished the game with a school record four rushing touchdowns. Milroe finished with 155 rushing yards to go with 219 yards passing.

Jalen Milroe had support, though. Alabama's defense was even more impressive, allowing only seven points to LSU in the second half. The team needed the defensive effort, as the Crimson Tide had to come from behind to take the victory from Brian Kelly's Tigers. It was Alabama's second straight win over a ranked team, having defeated Tennessee 34-20 on October 21.

“And this team has created an opportunity where now they've got to make a choice,” Nick Saban said, per ESPN. “We've had two big games in a row here and still got two SEC games left and another game. So you're going to make a choice about taking care of business … in the future because we can create an opportunity for our self and maybe win the West and maybe get in the SEC championship game and who knows what happens from there.”

Alabama is now 8-1 on the season, with their only loss to Texas. The Crimson Tide are 6-0 in the SEC West with games remaining against Kentucky, Chattanooga and Auburn. The team must win out if they want to get to the College Football Playoff, but it's well within reach.