Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is cheering for LSU in their game Saturday against Alabama. The game has major implications in the SEC West.

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is going to be waving an LSU flag-for just one game. The Rebels' head coach is going to be cheering for the LSU Tigers in their game Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide, per college football reporter Barrett Sallee.

“They tell me that I’m supposed to root for LSU today (at Alabama), so geaux Tigers,” Kiffin said, per Sallee.

JUMBLED CONFERENCE STANDINGS IN THE SEC WEST

The LSU-Alabama game has major implications in both the Southeastern Conference standings and the College Football Playoff. Ole Miss, Alabama and LSU are all within a game of each other in the SEC West. Alabama sits atop the conference standings at 5-0, while the other two schools are 4-1. Ole Miss needs an Alabama loss Saturday to catch them in the SEC conference race. If Alabama loses Saturday and Ole Miss gets a victory against Texas A&M, the Rebels are going to be in a three-way tie with the Crimson Tide and Tigers for a top spot in the SEC West. If it sounds complicated, that's to be expected as it is.

Ole Miss football needs Alabama to lose though for an even greater reason. The Crimson Tide are ahead of the Rebels in the College Football Playoff rankings. Ole Miss is ranked 11th on the season and Alabama is ranked 8th. Both teams have one loss each on the season. If Ole Miss wins Saturday and Alabama loses, the Rebels will move past the Crimson Tide in the playoff rankings with a greater chance to go to the College Football Playoff.

Time will tell if Kiffin's cheering will pay off for both him and LSU. LSU and Alabama kick off at 7:45 Eastern on Saturday. Ole Miss and Texas A&M kick off at noon Eastern.