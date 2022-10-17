Nick Saban gets brutally honest on Alabama football’s loss to Tennessee

It was a frustrating weekend for Nick Saban and the Alabama football program. Saban’s Crimson Tide shockingly lost to the Tennessee Volunteers at Neylan Stadium for the first time since 2006. The loss dropped Alabama football out of the top five in the AP rankings while boosting the Volunteers to no. 3. A frustrated and answer-less Saban took to the podium to attempt to provide explanations for the shocking upset to the media after the game.

After a day to digest the loss, Saban spoke to the media once again on Monday, getting honest on what transpired, per Charlie Potter of 247 Sports.

Per Potter, Nick Saban said the following, “The last five plays of the game, we didn’t execute. We can talk about running the ball, but we dropped a pass and the clock would be running and we would be closer.”

Saban said that Alabama football “didn’t execute” at the end of the game vs. Tennessee. When examining the last five plays of the game, it’s hard not to agree with Nick Saban.

On 1st and 10 from the Tennessee 32-yard line, the Crimson Tide proceeded to run three straight pass plays, then missed a field goal. Not only did Alabama football fail to make the kick a closer attempt, but they left time on the clock for Tennessee to make a play, which is exactly what star quarterback Henden Hooker did.

Offense, defense, and special teams all let Alabama football down in the loss. Nick Saban said it best. The Tide just didn’t execute.