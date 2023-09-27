The 2023 Alabama football team looks a lot different than what college football fans are used to. The Crimson Tide have already lost one game this year and are 3-1 after losing to Texas in the worst home loss of the Nick Saban era. A big reason for Alabama's early season struggles is quarterback controversy. After Bryce Young departed for the NFL after last season, the Crimson Tide had a QB battle on their hands. Jalen Milroe ended up winning the job, but after poor play, Tyler Buchner started a game. It seems like Milroe is now the guy for good, but it's weird to see Alabama without elite QB play. The Crimson Tide have some work to do, but cornerback Terrion Arnold is confident that this team can be special.

“I'm very excited,” Terrion Arnold said when asked about his thoughts on this Alabama football team in an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints (h/t Hellmann's). “I feel like with my teammates, we're a true brotherhood, and I really go out there and have fun with them. We're very, very alike in a lot of ways and very different in a lot of ways. I would say that's what bonds us together, creates humility and a very great team, and it's something that you need. I feel like this team can be one of the greatest teams to play here at Alabama.”

There have been some great teams at Alabama, so that is a confident claim from Arnold. At the end of the day, it all boils down to the connection the team has.

“The continuity that we have, like I said before, the brotherhood that we have,” Arnold continued. “We're willing to go out there and really lay our lives on the line for each other and we really enjoy playing with each other and we have fun doing it.”

With just one loss so far, everything is still ahead of this Crimson Tide team despite the early struggles. If Alabama can find a way to win out in the regular season, this team will have all of their goals ahead of them.