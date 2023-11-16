Alabama seeks its ninth straight win when it hosts Chattanooga in Week 12 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. We continue our college football odds series with a Chattanooga-Alabama prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Mocs are 7-3 on the season and enter the game looking to wrap up the regular season on a high note. Chattanooga's most recent matchup against an SEC team came in a 28-23 loss at Kentucky in 2021.

As for the Crimson Tide, they scored a 49-21 victory over the Wildcats a week ago. Nick Saban's team has earned a spot in the SEC Championship Game, where they'll have another highly-anticipated rematch with Georgia.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Chattanooga-Alabama Odds

Chattanooga: +45.5 (-110)

Alabama: -45.5 (-110)

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Alabama Week 12

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

TV: SEC Network+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Chattanooga Will Cover The Spread

In its last 10 games against power FBS competition, the Mocs are 4-5-1 against the spread.

One of those covers? A 2016 matchup against Alabama, with Chattanooga covering the 47.5-point spread in a 31-3 loss. For what it's worth, the underdogs actually led 3-0 after the first quarter in that game. To take it a step further, the Mocs have either covered or pushed in their three all-time games against the Tide.

Hey, that's at least something for bettors to work with.

Statistically, it's hard to find many ways that Chattanooga can make this interesting, but you can't discount the Super Bowl-like approach for FCS teams in this type of game.

This is an opportunity for the Mocs to show what they're made of against one of the best college football programs in history, and head coach Rusty Wright will have them motivated to do just that.

Also, don't discount the possibility that they could finally put a touchdown on the board against the Tide.

Wide receivers Jamoi Mayes (924 YDs), Javin Whatley (802 YDs), and Sam Phillips (502 YDs) are the first Chattanooga trio since 2004 to rack up 500-plus receiving yards in a single season, and the red zone offense is 11th in FCS in scoring points on 90.2 percent of their possessions inside the 20-yard line.

Another thing worth mentioning: The Mocs took a 9-1 Furman team to the wire a few weeks ago, with the Paladins needing a late touchdown to score the 17-14 victory.

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread

As noted, these two teams have played three games in the series history. Alabama has outscored Chattanooga 125-3 in those three matchups.

That's not exactly ideal for the Mocs.

What's also not ideal is how spectacular Jalen Milroe has been under center for the Tide. The Alabama quarterback has combined for 10 touchdowns in the past two games against Kentucky (6) and LSU (4), with seven rushing touchdowns to his credit.

Sure, Milroe won't play the entire game given that the Tide are expected to dominate, but he's doing enough right now to lead Alabama to numerous touchdowns in the first two quarters of this matchup.

The depth on the roster is another reason a 45-point win is in play. The running back duo of Jase McCellan (675 YDs, 6 TDs) and Roydell Williams (415 YDs, 2 TDs) have combined for over 1,000 yards on the ground are averaging 4.7 and 5.3 yards per rush, respectively.

It's tough to simulate going up against an Alabama offensive line that can push you around and create gaps for the running game to do its thing.

Additionally, the Tide have 13 different players – yes, 13 – that have had a receiving play of 21 or more yards this season. Seven of them have gains of 39 or more yards.

No matter how many snaps Milroe is on the field for, the backups are all capable of producing huge plays that can result in lots of points for this Alabama offense.

There's some talent on that defense, too. The Tide have compiled 32 sacks on the season, with Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell each notching seven, while Justin Eboigbe has five.

If Alabama gets pressure up front and gets to the quarterback, it'll be a challenge for Chattanooga to score that elusive touchdown.

Final Chattanooga-Alabama Prediction & Pick

Alabama can likely name its score in this game.

The question, as always in these types of matchups, is how long the starters play and whether it impacts the favorite's shot to reach the number.

With the Tide playing its best football of the season, Saban will likely want to keep his team sharp ahead of the Iron Bowl with Auburn next week.

However, the Mocs may have enough offensive firepower to cover the huge spread.

Final Chattanooga-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Chattanooga +45.5 (-110)