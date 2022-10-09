The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide didn’t have star quarterback Bryce Young on Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies, and it almost resulted in their first lost of the 2022 college football season. Alabama survived after stopping Texas A&M down by the goal line, but the passing performance probably wouldn’t fly next weekend at No. 8 Tennessee.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban wouldn’t commit to Young returning against the Volunteers, simply hoping there’s enough progress for him to be back.

“Jalen did some good things, but obviously, a couple of turnovers,” Saban said after Alabama football’s 24-20 win, per ESPN. “But he’s going to live and learn. And we’re going to live and learn with him.

“So we’ll see what progress Bryce makes next week.”

Young apparently wanted to go in the game in the fourth quarter as Texas A&M tried to make a comeback, but that obviously didn’t fly. Still, there’s optimism the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will be back leading Alabama football next weekend.

Jalen Milroe has run the ball well in place of Young, who suffered a shoulder injury last weekend against Arkansas. Milroe rushed 17 times for 83 yards against Texas A&M, but he only threw for 119 yards. And while he tossed three touchdown passes, he also threw a pick and lost two fumbles. Those miscues helped keep the game close.

Alabama’s running game and defense were enough to eke out this win over Texas A&M, but more firepower will almost certainly be needed to beat Tennessee in Knoxville. Alabama football fans are crossing their fingers Bryce Young will indeed be ready for that showdown.