Saturday almost turned into a nightmare for Alabama football.

The Crimson Tide were on the verge of blowing a 24-14 second-half lead in the final moments against the Texas A&M Aggies, but one final defensive stand secured the home victory for the No. 1 team in the country. Texas A&M had one last play from the 2-yard line to score a go-ahead touchdown, only for Haynes King’s pass intended for Evan Stewart to fall incomplete:

Texas A&M was THIS CLOSE to upsetting #1 Alabama 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EKYR1AFD73 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 9, 2022

Alabama football’s Terrion Arnold was in coverage on the play, and he had the pass sniffed out right from the beginning. In fact, Arnold claimed he got a jump on the play by simply looking over at Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, who apparently tipped him off.

“I’m actually looking at Jimbo before the play, just going through,” Arnold said, per Nick Kelly of The Tuscaloosa News, “and he’s like, ‘Evan, Evan, Evan, Evan.’ I was like, ‘OK, I’m ready.’

“In my head, I’m just thinking, ‘Don’t get beat,'” Arnold said. “I’m like, ‘OK, they’ve been going to Evan. Evan is kind of hot.’ I’m using my clues and looking at their tendencies.”

The play was dead in the water from the start, allowing Alabama football to escape with this wild victory. It was the second game this season in which the Crimson Tide were in serious danger of losing, with a one-point win over the Texas Longhorns another wild game.

Alabama had to win this game without star quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the game with a shoulder injury. Backup Jalen Milroe is an excellent runner (83 yards out of 288 rushing yards for Bama), but he didn’t do much in the passing game and turned the ball over three times.

It’s unclear when Young will return, but the hope is he’ll be back for a tough test on the road against No. 8 Tennessee.