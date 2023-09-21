Nick Saban and the Alabama football program are gearing up to face familiar face Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels in the first game of SEC conference play, and Saban was asked about his relationship and opinion of Kiffin during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I think everybody sort of makes the relationships with guys that have worked here and play against each other and, you know that's always a big story,” Nick Saban said on The Pat McAfee Show. “You know, Lane did a fantastic job when he was here. We kind of went from old school ball to you know, modern day ball I'm going to call it in terms of doing some things with RPOs and vantage throws and really sort of set us off for the future of what we do on offense and what we've been able to do on offense. So I have nothing but respect for Lane and the kind of coach he is. They're doing a great job at Ole Miss. I mean, they're one of the best offensive teams in the country in terms of yards, production, problems created by what they do, so this is a challenge. It's always a challenge when you play against good former assistants.”

It is clear that Saban has a lot of respect for Lane Kiffin. This is a big game for both programs coming up.

Alabama is trying to start of SEC play off right with a win that would be big after suffering a loss to Texas earlier this season.

Ole Miss is 3-0 and winning on the road against Alabama would be a big statement.