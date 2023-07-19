Tommy Rees is the new offensive coordinator for the Alabama football program this season to replace Bill O'Brien, who went to be the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots. Alabama football head coach Nick Saban raved about Tommy Rees in a recent media appearance.

“Tommy Rees is one of the brightest young guys I've seen in this business,” Nick Saban said, via Matt Fortuna of The Athletic.

Saban has dealt with a lot of different faces in the offensive coordinator position at Alabama, so change is nothing new. It makes sense that Bill O'Brien went back to a familiar place with the Patriots. There are other big names who passed through as offensive coordinator for Alabama. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is a coach who was in the role years ago as well.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tommy Rees has been a part of coaching staffs with the Northwestern football program, the San Diego Chargers, the Notre Dame football program, and now at Alabama. Rees played college football with Notre Dame, then started his coaching career as a graduate assistant with Northwestern. He came to the Notre Dame program in 2017 as a quarterbacks coach, and transitioned to the offensive coordinator role in 2020. If Rees succeeds with Alabama, he could go on to a bigger things as a coach, like O'Brien, Brian Daboll and others have.

It will be interesting to see how Rees fares and what quarterback the program will go with. It appears that Saban has high hopes for him.