Alabama football's Week 6 matchup will have them facing none other than Texas A&M in an SEC West showdown.

Alabama and Texas A&M have quite the history despite not having played that often. They've only played a total of 15 times, with the Crimson Tide leading the series 12-3. Of course, the Aggies weren't always in the SEC. However, this series has presented itself a few times with some storied moments.

Who could forget the Johnny Manziel game in 2012 right on Alabama's turf? Or Jimbo Fisher calling his shot and coming through with it in 2021? Even last year's game — that garnered attention well before the game due to a verbal sparring between Fisher and Alabama head coach Nick Saban — where a not-so-great Aggies team took Alabama to the wire, and could have even won it if not for an incomplete pass in the end zone to end the game.

Moments like the one to end the game last year often favor the home team. So, the advantage goes to Alabama being in Tuscaloosa then. The Crimson Tide football team will now have to travel to College Station to endure one of the loudest environments in all of college football, where over 100,000 screaming Aggies' fans will be making their voices heard.

These are two 4-1 teams now in a pivotal SEC West matchup. With the way that side of the division is going, this game could very well be one of the games that determines the winner. So, let's get into some Alabama football Week 6 predictions.

4. Will Reichard stays perfect for Alabama football

For years, it seemed the only missing piece for Alabama football was a reliable kicker. Well, they've found that in Will Reichard, who this season alone is 11-for-11. He'll be facing a tough environment this Saturday, with a raucous crowd that will be as loud as any in the country. This is a game that could come down to field goals, too. Reichard is pivotal in this game and stays perfect on the season.

3. Alabama is held to 280 yards of total offense

This is not a good matchup for Alabama. Texas A&M's defense ranks in the top-15 in both passing (4) and rushing yards (12) allowed. Jalen Milroe isn't known for getting the ball down the field with his arm, which makes Alabama more one-dimensional. There will be a major battle in the trenches going on in this game, where the yards and the points could be at a minimum. It'll be interesting to see what Jimbo Fisher has in store for Milroe.

2. Jalen Milroe runs for one touchdown, gets sacked three times

If Jalen Milroe is going to score, it's more than likely going to be with his feet. But even then, he may be running for his life most of the day as he'll be facing a defense that is ranked 1st in sack percentage, 2nd in total sacks, and 1st in tackles for a loss. This is all going up against an Alabama offensive line that's given up the 122nd ranked 20 sacks on the season. It'll be interesting to see what Jimbo Fisher has in store for Milroe.

1. Alabama football wins by a field goal or less

Oddsmakers like FanDuel are only giving the Crimson Tide football team a 2.5-point advantage, which means this game perceives to be one that will be razor-thin, neck and neck. The last time Alabama was at Kyle Field in 2021, the Aggies knocked off a then No. 1 Alabama team with a 28-yard field goal from Seth Small as the clock ran out. This game could easily be one of those decided by a field goal again, but this time for Alabama football. Look for things like special teams and turnovers to be pivotal in this game, and maybe the only way at times either team can create scores.