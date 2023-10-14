Nick Saban is one step closer to even more greatness. The Alabama football coach, who has racked up multiple national championships in his tenure, is now a member of the 200-win club at the school. Per the Sporting News, only the legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant has more wins as leader of the Crimson Tide. He's also the only other coach to get to 200 wins at the school.

Saban and his Alabama club defeated Arkansas 24-21 on Saturday, in a game that was much closer than many expected. Alabama's defense had to withstand a fourth-quarter charge from the Razorbacks to get the victory and remain undefeated in conference play. Alabama is now 6-1 on the season and still in contention for an SEC Championship and a possible spot in the College Football Playoff. Their only loss is to the Big 12 power Texas Longhorns.

Saban has won six national championships at Alabama, and one at LSU. Bryant also has six championships with the Crimson Tide. He had 232 victories at Alabama. Saban is now 32 victories away from tying that record. He could get there if he stays in coaching for a few more seasons.

Only time will tell if the Tide keep rolling. Alabama football still has a tough slate ahead, with three games in a row against ranked teams. The Tide hosts Tennessee and LSU before a road game against Kentucky. Chattanooga is also on the schedule before they close out their regular season against rival Auburn.

Nick Saban will have plenty more opportunities to gain ground on Bryant.