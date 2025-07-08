The Colorado Rockies are in crisis and buried at the bottom of the NL with one of baseball’s worst records. And baseball insider Ken Rosenthal didn’t mince words. He says it’s time to gut the entire organization. Moreover, he’s putting Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt squarely on the hot seat.

To be clear, this isn’t a tweak, it’s a full-scale purge. Rosenthal argues that the Rockies must look beyond its cozy, insular bubble and bring in fresh talent from the outside. In his view, the team needs a leader who can see beyond simply scoring runs at Coors Field. Instead, they must find someone who understands the art and science of winning in a hitter-friendly, altitude-distorted environment.

From there, Rosenthal zeroes in Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt. Job one? Blow it all up. Start with the scouting department. Then, rip apart the player development system. After that, undo the layers of coaching bureaucracy. Rebuild everything from the farm system up. In addition, revamp the analytics unit, merge hard data with on-field instincts. Finally, restructure the player-acquisition strategy from the ground up.

Furthermore, Rosenthal warns against hiring another insider. While they may understand Coors Field’s quirks, that familiarity has bred complacency. In his view, the Rockies need someone who thrives outside their comfort zone. Someone willing to make tough, even unpopular decisions. And most importantly, someone who believes in accountability and constant evolution.

But the shakeup can’t stop with leadership. The Rockies roster also needs major attention. According to Rosenthal, front-office purges should mirror on-field moves. That means clearing house, veterans, prospects, and underperformers alike. Strip down bad contracts. Shed dead weight. Trade away redundancy. And pivot toward players who represent a new identity: gritty, versatile, and analytics-driven.

Critically, all of this hinges on finding the right GM. Ken Rosenthal isn’t just advocating for a leadership change. He’s calling for a radical cultural shift. The next head of baseball operations must come in with vision, authority, and the full freedom to rebuild everything. Only then can the Rockies hope to escape the cycle of failure.

In the end, the payoff could be worth it. Yes, a teardown may sting in the short term. But if executed properly, it could set the stage for long-term sustainability. With the right leader, the Rockies could finally transform Coors Field into a fortress, not just a high-altitude illusion.

In short: gut it, rebuild it, own it. That’s the challenge ahead. And to solve the crisis, the Rockies can’t afford to ignore it.