Did Nick Saban really retire?

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban left the whole sports world in utter shock after he reportedly decided to retire from coaching.

Saban is said to have informed the team of his decision on Tuesday, as Chris Low of ESPN confirmed.

“One of the greatest runs in college football history is over. Nick Saban informed his team today that he's retiring, sources tell ESPN. He won six national championships at Alabama and one at LSU,” Low wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Sure enough, fans and experts alike couldn't believe the rather stunning turn of events, especially since it seems to have come out of nowhere. Saban is just fresh from leading the team to a College Football Playoff berth, and while they fell to eventual champions Michigan, they did play quite the game and had every reason to be proud of what they have accomplished.

Of course there were mixed reactions to the news. Some congratulated Nick Saban for one hell of a career, his rivals and their fan base celebrated the move, while many just couldn't imagine that he's actually leaving the Alabama football program.

“I'd literally rather die right this second than no longer see Nick Saban on a football field,” a fan wrote. Another one said, “Nick Saban retiring just doesn't feel real.”

A third commenter shared, “The GOAT Nick Saban is retiring. I have no words beyond that.”

Another supporter refused to believe it, saying: “Y'all, until I see that press conference, I don't believe Nick Saban retired. Out of the blue!”

Here are more reactions to Nick Saban's sudden retirement, including from former NFL player Pat McAfee who got to work with the Crimson Tide coach on TV.

It was an absolute honor Coach. Just a historically legendary coaching run all the way to 🐐 status.. DONE DAMN GOOD FOR A WV BOY Can’t wait to see what he does next. pic.twitter.com/ybuDjWABBH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 10, 2024

This sport may never see a coach like Nick Saban ever again. Truly one of a kind. Thanks, Coach🫡 🐐 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/JHOIkEQZMH — Gameday Journal (@GameJSports) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban, Pete Carrol both retiring on the same day ? pic.twitter.com/uxiMvhjlHM — Rare GOAT (@RareGoatee) January 10, 2024

Pete Carroll gone Nick Saban retiring and Harbaugh might go back to the NFL wow my childhood pic.twitter.com/yQpH0RqukB — Misha (@PrettyGirlMisha) January 10, 2024

It remains to be seen what's next for Saban, but sure enough, fans will keep an eye on the move he makes. Here's to wishing the Alabama football great an awesome post-retirement life, though!