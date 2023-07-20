While Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is attempting to lead his program back to the College Football Playoff after missing out on a championship opportunity last year, he will soon have more competition towards that goal when Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC in 2024. Naturally, it was a topic of discussion at SEC Media Days on Wednesday, when Saban was asked to share his thoughts on the conference's addition of the two schools.

The Crimson Tide coach certainly seemed to approve of the moves. Here's what Saban had to say, per Bryan Keating of KOCO-TV.

"You've got two really, really good programs who have consistently, if you look at the past, have been top 10 programs for a lot of years." Nick Saban on the addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC in 2024 pic.twitter.com/uIsiIovTYo — Bryan Keating (@KOCOKeating) July 19, 2023

“Oh, I think it's a great addition to the SEC. You have two great programs that have great traditions that have great fan support. I think it just continues to sort of — the map of the SEC, it is stronger than ever. I think the competition is going to be — it's always been difficult. It's going to be even more challenging because you've got two really, really good programs who have consistently, if you look at the past, have been, you know, Top-10 programs for a lot of years, won national championships.

So they are going to add a lot to the competition.”

The Alabama football coach said the Texas and Oklahoma additions are “great” for the SEC, citing the two program's success over the last 10 years.

Saban added that the Longhorns and the Sooners will only make the SEC competition, already pretty strong with Alabama football, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee, even stronger.

From his coaching perspective, Saban acknowledged that the two new members of the SEC will make things more difficult from a competition standpoint week-to-week.

There will be no weeks off in the new SEC.

But Saban and Alabama football don't seem to mind.