The Alabama football team is going to be tested very early in the 2023 season, and Nick Saban knows it. The Crimson Tide are scheduled to host Texas on Sept. 9 in their second game of the year. With Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers returning for a second shot at the Alabama football team, Nick Saban is prepared for another close battle.

The Alabama football team was nearly upset by Texas in the second game of the 2022 season. The Crimson Tide escaped with a 20-19 victory. Ewers will be back under center for the Longhorns. This time around, Saban won't have Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young at quarterback.

“It's gonna be a real challenging game, no doubt, because they have a lot of starters coming back and a lot of experience coming back and an experienced quarterback,” Saban said of Texas, via Charlie Potter of On3. “We expect them to have an outstanding team.”

Ewers had to exit last year's contest early with a shoulder injury. Before getting hurt, Texas' quarterback was having his way with the Alabama defense. Ewers completed nine of his 12 pass attempts for 134 yards. Despite the arrival of top-rated recruit Arch Manning, Ewers remains the Longhorns' top quarterback.

Saban has to find a replacement for one of college football's best quarterbacks of the last few years. Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner are all in contention to start for the Alabama football team in 2023.

The 2023 Texas-Alabama football matchup will be the last non-conference game between the two schools. Texas is set to join the SEC for the 2024 season.