One of the best college football coaches of all time, former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban, gave insight into the new College Football Playoff format, specifically with home-field advantage versus a bye week. He joined the Pat McAfee Show and explained which of the two the former Alabama football head coach would take.

“I’d definitely rather have home-field advantage and play the game at home than having a bye,” Saban said. “Because you have time at that point in the season to recover anyway. So, is it an advantage to have more weeks off and try to get into the game? Or play more in a rhythm and go ahead and play and have a home-field game?”

In the 12-team format, the higher seed will receive a built-in home-field advantage. However, once those teams reach the quarterfinals, the games will be played at a neutral site. For example, the Fiesta, Peach, Rose, or Sugar Bowls will be played at a neutral site. However, that first-round game could serve as an extra home game. Although fans will continually overreact about the rankings, the CFP established a model, trying to benefit the most successful teams.

Nick Saban's analysis proves how to work the CFP format

Teams like Penn State, and Georgia utilize their fanbases religiously to deter opponents from gaining any momentum. Where this can impact the SEC would be whoever wins that SEC Championship game is getting a bye week while the loser could potentially play a home game. No matter what, the SEC title game opponents could be in the CFP, regardless of their records.

In a winner-takes-all stakes environment, having a home-field advantage is crucial. Especially if an opponent plays someone their not familiar with. For instance, if Alabama football plays Penn State football in Tuscaloosa, that's an immediate advantage for the Crimson Tide. Saban is in favor of teams in the CFP, including his former, to have that advantage.

“In college football, especially with the big stadiums in the BIG 10 and the SEC and all over the country, having a game at home is a huge advantage,” Saban said. “If you're a higher-ranked team, that should be something that you’re able to take advantage of. I think however they do it, there should be games played at home until maybe the semis.”

The rankings will keep everyone on their toes for the rest of the season. Alabama football jumped Miami football in the CFP rankings in Week 13. Regardless, every team in contention will aim for home-field advantage.