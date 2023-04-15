Alabama football has another star running back to replace next season as Jahymr Gibbs prepares for his name to be called early in the 2023 NFL draft. While the Crimson Tide boast a bevy of talented returnees in the backfield, don’t be surprised if freshman Justice Haynes emerges as the team’s next star runner.

Nick Saban heaped praise on Haynes for his performance during Alabama’s ongoing spring practices.

“If you were just a guy sitting on the log watching, you’d never know he was a freshman,” he said of Haynes on Saturday, per Tony Tsoukalas of Rivals’ Tide Illustrated.

Haynes, a five-star recruit in the High School Class of 2023 broadly considered a top-two prospect at his position, chose the Crimson Tide over scholarship offers from powerhouse college football programs like Clemson, Florida and Ohio State, among many others. The Buford, GA native rushed for 1,695 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior, averaging a whopping 11.1 yards per carry.

Haynes was one of 10 players in Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class to enroll early for the spring semester. He has not only taken part in spring practices over the last few weeks, but debuted on the practice field for the Crimson Tide in late December leading up to the Sugar Bowl, impressing incumbent starters.

“He is one of those guys where we look at him and we’re like, ‘He’s going to be a great player,’ ” linebacker Henry To’oTo’o said of Haynes before Alabama’s blowout win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

Expect Haynes to compete for carries in the Crimson Tide backfield next fall with Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Jamarion Miller.