We might have seen the game of the year in college football on Saturday as the Alabama football team took down Georgia in a thriller. The fourth ranked Crimson Tide came into the game as home underdogs against the second ranked Bulldogs, but Alabama is now ranked #1 after the win. The Crimson Tide can thank 17-year old true freshman Ryan Williams for the victory as he made numerous big plays, but none more spectacular than his 75-yard game winning touchdown.

The Alabama football team got out to a 28-0 lead in this game, and they also led 30-7 in the second half. Georgia was still able to erase the deficit and take a 34-33 lead with two and a half minutes remaining in the game. Enter Ryan Williams.

Right after Georgia took the lead, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe threw the deep ball to Williams. Williams not only made a spectacular catch, but the moves he put on to make it to the end zone were even more impressive.

Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore was asked how he would try to stop that play from happening if we were up against a guy like Williams, and he had a comical response.

“Hold him,” Malachi Moore said in response to the question. “No but it's cra zy that he can go out there and make spectacular plays like that. You know, we always talk about you never know which play can be the most important play of the game, and for them to finally go up in the game, and him to come out there and make a spectacular play right off the bat, definitely says a lot about him and his preparation.”

Malachi Moore has seen this before

Malachi Moore was also asked if he was surprising to see Ryan Williams make that kind of play, but Moore wasn't. He noted that he has seen this stuff before during Alabama football practices and scrimmages, but this was the first time he had seen him do it in a game.

“I'm not gonna lie, some of the plays he made in the game he made at seven on seven, like the tip ball in the air, like I did see him do that like two times and seven on seven in the summer,” Moore said. “So it really wasn't nothing new. It was new to see in the game though it definitely was new to see in the game.”

What Williams was able to do in that game was special, and the fact that he is only 17 years old is quite remarkable. He has a very bright future ahead of him, and so does this Alabama team as they showed that they are still the team to beat in the SEC. The Crimson Tide are in a very good spot in terms of making the SEC title game and the College Football Playoff.

Williams and Alabama will return to the field this weekend for a road battle against Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide and Commodores will kickoff from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee at 4:15 ET on Saturday. The game will be airing on the SEC Network, and the Crimson Tide are currently favored by 23 points.