Ryan Williams is here to stay. A week after a sensational showing against the Georgia Bulldogs on the road, the Alabama football star did everything in his power to try to help his team avoid one of the most stunning upsets in program history. His stardom was not bright enough to blind the Vanderbilt Commodores, as they conquered the No. 1 Crimson Tide, 40-35, in FirstBank Stadium, but he did present scouts with further evidence of his tantalizing greatness.

Williams' elite elusiveness led Bama to another win over Georgia last weekend. On Saturday against Vandy, he showed off his incredible hands. The true freshman leaped up to make a tremendous snag along the sidelines and then slipped past the defense for a 58-yard touchdown. With the thrilling score, he brought his team within two points of Vanderbilt and electrified the college football-watching world.

“Ryan Williams is the most amazing thing I've ever seen on a football field,” Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy posted on X. “My brain can't compute what he does.”

This athlete cannot merely be called an amazing freshman. He is one of the best receivers in the country, regardless of class. “RYAN WILLIAMS IS A SUPERSTAR,” Unnecessary Roughness said. “HOW IS THIS KID REAL.”

No 17-year-old should be as prepared for the big moment as this one is, but somehow No. 2 is defying all rationale. “Ryan Williams is a Cheat Code,” Pro Football Focus College posted.

Williams saved the Crimson Tide from a bitter defeat in Week 5, but they needed more on defense to survive the feisty Commodores on this particular day. The win over Georgia suggested that it might be business as usual in Tuscaloosa, but a shockingly unsuccessful trip to Nashville reminds fans that this is truly a new era of Alabama football.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer and his team can recover, though, especially with a talent like Ryan Williams consistently accomplishing awe-inspiring feats on the field. He will try to help Bama get back in the win column against the visiting South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 7.