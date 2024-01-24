It's Alabama after all for Ryan Williams.

Nick Saban is gone as head coach in Tuscaloosa but Alabama football continues to reel in quality recruits. On Wednesday, it's been revealed that five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams is taking his talents to Alabama. Williams had decommitted from Alabama before the legendary head coach announced his retirement and made visits with other programs, but he's back in Tuscaloosa.

“Alabama is and always has been where my heart was since I first began being recruited by them, Williams said in a statement (h/t Hayes Fawcett of On3). “I love the TIDE and the TIDE loves me. With the addition of Coach Debroar’s offense and the relationship I built with him and the rest of the staff and such a short amount of time, I am 1000% Confident and Committed…. ROLL TIDEEE 🐘”

Williams' decision to go to Alabama football means that the likes of the LSU Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies lose out on a chance to get the high-quality prospect from Saraland. Apart from those two schools, the Auburn Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Colorado Buffaloes, Florida Gators, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Miami Hurricanes, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Penn State Nittany Lions, Texas Longhorns, and West Virginia Mountaineers are some of the others who extended an offer to Williams, who can start seeing action for Alabama football in the 2024 season — Kalen DeBoer's first as head coach of the Crimson Tide.

Williams improves an already stellar recruitment profile for the 2024 season of Alabama football, which now has 26 commits, including two five-stars, 19 four-stars, and five three-stars.