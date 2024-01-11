The Crimson Tide lost a coveted recruit amid Nick Saban's shocking announcement.

The Alabama football program received shocking news on Nick Saban Wednesday evening. The legendary head coach is retiring from the Crimson Tide after 17 years. Shortly after Saban's announcement, 5-star Alabama recruit Ryan Williams made his own stunning decision.

The Crimson Tide lose a talented recruit amid the end of Nick Saban's coaching career

In early December, Ryan Williams reclassified to the class of 2024 so he could join the Alabama football team. However, the star wide receiver recruit has de-committed from Alabama, per On3.

He originally committed to Alabama in October 2022 before making his move to reclassify and arrive earlier for the 2024-25 season. Williams is ranked as the No. 4 receiver in the country and the No.2 player in the state of Alabama according to On3 Industry Ranking.

Moreover, Williams earned the Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year honor in 2022. He accumulated 80 touchdowns and 5,000 total yards over his three-year career. Now, he looks to take his talents elsewhere amid Nick Saban's shocking announcement.

The legendary Alabama coach won six championships during his time in Tuscaloosa. In addition, he helped lead the team to nine SEC championships. The Crimson Tide fell short in the 2023-24 College Football Playoff, so fans and analysts expected him to come back to try to win at least one more title.

Stunningly, that was not the case. Nevertheless, the Alabama coach made an undeniable impact on countless student-athletes, professional athletes, and members of the community. He earned a well-deserved post-career break.

Ryan Williams' decommit should not hurt the Crimson Tide too much. While he is a stellar talent, Alabama will still bring in a highly coveted recruitment class.