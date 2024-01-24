Texas football may longer be in the mix to land five-star prospect Ryan Williams, after he canceled an official visit to Austin.

Five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams has canceled his official visit to Texas football, after making trips to Tuscaloosa and College Station, per Matt Galatzan at Longhorns Country. Williams was committed to Alabama before the retirement of Nick Saban but decided to reopen his recruitment. Texas A&M and Auburn have jumped into the picture as possible landing spots for the talented receiver. The Longhorns were looking to add another playmaker to their 2024 class, with Williams listed as the highest-ranked uncommitted recruit.

Texas football is a great position with or without Williams, but he's widely considered the most explosive receiver in the class. As the requirement moves further, Alabama looks to be holding onto him, with head coach Kalen DeBoer drawing up a plan for Williams in his system. DeBoer has shown success with the wide receiver position, so Williams may have bought in.

The Longhorns have landed two Top 5 wide receivers in the transfer portal, one of which comes from Tuscaloosa. Isaiah Bond decided to take his talents to Austin after Saban's departure. Texas football heads into the 2024 season with an SEC patch on its jersey, marking its first year in the conference. Recruiting battles will only rise from here, with two of the top teams in the most dominant conference going at it.

Williams may still have the Longhorns on his short list, but the Crimson Tide are the leaders to land his services. Never count out the staff in Austin, led by Steve Sarkisian. There's a pleasing storyline with Texas football, getting to catch passes from Quinn Ewers in a place hunting for a National title.